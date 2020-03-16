Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,985 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Cousins Properties worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

CUZ opened at $31.37 on Monday. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.