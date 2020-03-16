Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 374,910 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Raymond James raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

