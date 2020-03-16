Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 45,884 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Noble Energy worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,382 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,378,000 after purchasing an additional 853,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 572,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NBL opened at $7.19 on Monday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.