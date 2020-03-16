Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.68 Million Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 1,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Verisign by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $182.62 on Monday. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $159.77 and a one year high of $221.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day moving average of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

