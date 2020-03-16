Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

