Franklin Resources Inc. Has $19.77 Million Stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,743 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Regency Centers worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

REG stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.