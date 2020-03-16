Franklin Resources Inc. Has $19.78 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox stock opened at $167.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $178.88. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.