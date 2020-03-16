Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.10 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.58% of Neogen worth $20,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Neogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Neogen by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 96,085 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $2,049,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,360.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,222. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $63.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

