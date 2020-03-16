Franklin Resources Inc. Has $21.78 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

