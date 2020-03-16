Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $17.08 Million in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,096,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,083,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.79% of TRI Pointe Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 264,388 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE TPH opened at $11.96 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

