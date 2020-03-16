Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,287 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.20% of Ardagh Group worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARD stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. Ardagh Group SA has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $217.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

ARD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

