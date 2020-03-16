Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,483,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,227 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.50% of TherapeuticsMD worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 178.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXMD stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $369.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

