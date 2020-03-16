Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 526,100 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.69% of Revolve Group worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

RVLV opened at $9.49 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $626.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.