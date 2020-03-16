Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 6,311 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $47,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock opened at $1,012.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,066.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,127.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $938.28 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (down previously from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.47.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.