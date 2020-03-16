Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 6,849 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPY. BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of BPY opened at $13.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

