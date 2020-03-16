Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.41% of Metropolitan Bank worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $42,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,906 shares of company stock valued at $243,048. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $230.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

MCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

