Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,324 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Plains GP worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after acquiring an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,345,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,314,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,398,000 after buying an additional 185,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,173,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after buying an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,686.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 185,187 shares of company stock worth $2,668,131 over the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAGP opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

