Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 31,791 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,791 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CBRE Group stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

