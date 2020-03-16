Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 748,670 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748,670 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Pure Storage worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

