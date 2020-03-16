Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,371 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.77% of LCI Industries worth $20,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in LCI Industries by 313.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LCI Industries by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 743.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CL King raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

