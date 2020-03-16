Fulgent Genetics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulgent Genetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of -854.00 and a beta of 0.72. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

