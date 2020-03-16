FY2020 Earnings Forecast for MEG Energy Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEG Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MEG Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MEG. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.85.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

