FY2020 EPS Estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc Raised by Analyst (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:MSI opened at C$30.59 on Monday. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$26.47 and a 12 month high of C$35.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

