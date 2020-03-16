FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.23.

NYSE:PRU opened at $52.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

