Gartner (NYSE:IT) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of IT opened at $106.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average is $148.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Gartner has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

