General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.32-3.38 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GIS opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

