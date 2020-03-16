Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Given Media Impact Score of -3.25

Headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a daily sentiment score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Raymond James lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $568.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila acquired 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

