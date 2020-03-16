Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.75 ($85.76).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a 1-year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.