Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CEO Buys $212,500.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CEO Gary Guidry purchased 850,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,437,200 shares in the company, valued at $859,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GTE stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 4,718,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 620,323 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 586,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 563,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

