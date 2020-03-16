Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 321,939 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1,567.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,939 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,550. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

