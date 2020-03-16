Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Mattel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Mattel Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.