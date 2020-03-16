Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 203,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

