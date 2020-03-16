Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.56 Million in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 478,305 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $314,363.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,442 shares of company stock worth $10,039,793. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $49.01 on Monday. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.