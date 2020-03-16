Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.57 Million in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

THG stock opened at $103.03 on Monday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.