Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 647,920 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Apple worth $975,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $277.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.10 and a 200 day moving average of $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

