Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.49 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,773 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of AAON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AAON by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AAON by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $52.10 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

