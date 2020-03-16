Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.78 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivePerson by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

LPSN opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

