HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Short Interest Update

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDS. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

