Head-To-Head Contrast: Alexander’s (ALX) versus The Competition

Alexander’s (NYSE: ALX) is one of 246 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alexander’s to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million $60.08 million 15.41 Alexander’s Competitors $890.10 million $198.95 million 13.10

Alexander’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 26.54% 22.58% 4.69% Alexander’s Competitors 22.34% 1.78% 2.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alexander’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s Competitors 3466 12264 11506 364 2.32

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Alexander’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 71.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

