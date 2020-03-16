Head to Head Survey: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) versus China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZXAIY)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allison Transmission and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 0 2 5 0 2.71 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allison Transmission presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.03%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 22.39% 81.36% 13.53% China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24%

Volatility & Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission and China Zenix Auto International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.44 $604.00 million $4.86 6.79 China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.02 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats China Zenix Auto International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

