Herman Miller (MLHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Herman Miller to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Herman Miller has set its Q3 2020

Herman Miller has set its Q3 2020 After-Hours guidance at 0.68-0.72 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

