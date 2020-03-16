Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after buying an additional 381,251 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Hexcel by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 185,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 132,938 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hexcel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,305,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after buying an additional 112,938 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.