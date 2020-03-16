Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Hill-Rom worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 250,748 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,138 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $6,775,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2,551.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.