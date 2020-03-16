Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) vs. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Critical Survey

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hometrust Bancshares 17.08% 7.04% 0.82% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.45% 1.49% 0.30%

Volatility and Risk

Hometrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hometrust Bancshares $160.15 million 2.12 $27.15 million $1.46 13.29 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 4.18 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Hometrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hometrust Bancshares and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hometrust Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hometrust Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.06%. Given Hometrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hometrust Bancshares is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hometrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Hometrust Bancshares pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hometrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Hometrust Bancshares beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services, as well as ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 43 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

