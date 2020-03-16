Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,418 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 807,348 shares of company stock worth $11,503,779 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

