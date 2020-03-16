HSBC Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €7.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INGA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.85 ($13.78).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.