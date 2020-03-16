HSBC Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FP. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.83 ($59.11).

Shares of Total stock opened at €26.03 ($30.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.16. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

