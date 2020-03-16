HSBC Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.06 ($64.03).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €31.73 ($36.90) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.76. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

