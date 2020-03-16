IAA (IAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. IAA has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56.

IAA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

