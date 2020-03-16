Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $4.82 on Monday. Inseego Corp has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

